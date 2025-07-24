Bayern won’t go higher – Jacobs outlines final Luis Diaz offer as Liverpool weigh up sale

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool may soon be forced into a decision over one of our most valuable assets after Bayern Munich stepped up their efforts once again.

Ben Jacobs, writing on X, reports that the German giants are preparing an improved bid for Luis Diaz, with their final offer expected to come in around €75m, and not exceed €80m.

The Bundesliga outfit have already seen an earlier €67.5m offer rejected, but appear determined to test what Jacobs describes as Liverpool’s “not for sale” stance.

Liverpool may be convinced to sell Luis Diaz

While the Colombian played a key role under Arne Slot last season – contributing 17 goals and 8 assists across all competitions – this summer’s rebuild may force difficult decisions.

The club have already added Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £69m deal, with some of that sum reportedly structured through instalments.

If another elite forward is targeted – such as Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, long admired on Merseyside – then funds and space will be needed.

Selling Diaz could finance a move for Alexander Isak

With Cody Gakpo often preferred on the left wing last season and Ekitike likely to demand central minutes, the 28-year-old Diaz may be viewed as the one to sacrifice – especially given the potential size of the incoming fee.

If a record-breaking deal for Isak is being plotted then selling assets like Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott, could be needed to improve the squad as a whole.

The Colombian has attracted previous interest from Barcelona and Saudi Arabia too, and while Liverpool fans may be angered by the idea of selling a player still in his prime, it could be for the greater good.

As always, Liverpool will act from a position of strength – but Bayern’s next move may prove too good to turn down.

You can view the Diaz update via @JacobsBen on X:

Bayern's new bid for Luis Diaz expected imminently. Understand it will be circa €75m. Bayern won't go higher than €80m.🇨🇴 https://t.co/ajfo75t84e — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 24, 2025

