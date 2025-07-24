Jamie Carragher made Liverpool transfer prediction in April which proved to be bang on the money

Image via It's Called Soccer

In April, Jamie Carragher was asked to name two players that he’d bring in to Liverpool during the summer transfer window…both of whom are now at the club.

The Reds have been refreshingly active in the market since the end of last season, bringing in Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi, club-record signing Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez before announcing the signing of Hugo Ekitike on Wednesday night. Giorgi Mamardashvili has also arrived at Anfield, following a deal which was done last year.

That all means the Premier League champions’ outlay in this transfer window is set to exceed £250m, and that’s with the best part of five weeks still remaining to further strengthen Arne Slot’s squad.

Carragher correctly called two Liverpool signings back in April

Three months ago, Carragher was asked by Rebecca Lowe on It’s Called Soccer to give two names that he’d sign for Liverpool this summer if he were in a position of power at the club.

Our former defender replied: “Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes came from Bournemouth and he brought Kerkez to the club, the left-back who’s been fantastic this season. I look at that and think it probably makes sense.

“The [striker] every club would love is [Alexander] Isak. I’m not sure Liverpool would want to pay that type of money for one player. I don’t think it’s really the model. I think Liverpool’s model is, ‘we’ll get the next Isak’.

“There’s the lad at Eintracht Frankfurt [Ekitike]. That to me smacks of the type of player Liverpool would sign. I think he’s 22 [now 23]. He’s got great numbers this season and it almost looks to me as if he’s the type of player Liverpool would sign.”

Carragher’s crystal ball is in full working order!

Fair play to Carragher – his transfer predictions from April have turned out to be brilliantly prophetic!

Admittedly Kerkez’s performances last season would’ve put him in the shop window, and the transfer was almost certainly helped by Hughes’ previous affiliation with Bournemouth, but Liverpool wasted no time in getting that deal done by the end of June.

During the spring months, Ekitike had also been touted by reliable reporters such as Lewis Steele as a possible signing for the Reds, with his 22-goal haul in the 2024/25 campaign making him a hot property for several Premier League clubs before he ultimately opted for the Merseysiders.

Outside of a transfer window, dozens of names are mentioned as potential targets for the likes of LFC, although many of those fall under the category of wishful thinking.

However, Kerkez and Ekitike both turned out to be rumours of substance, with the Hungarian left-back and French forward ultimately proving Carragher spot-on with the call that he made three months ago.

The question that many Liverpool fans are now asking is…who’s next?

You can view Carragher’s transfer predictions from April below, via @CalledSoccerUS on X: