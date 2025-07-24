‘I need to be selfish’ – midfielder speaks as Liverpool target record Isak deal

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

There’s growing uncertainty around the future of one of our longest-serving young players as the club continues its aggressive summer recruitment drive.

As reported by The Anfield Wrap on X, Harvey Elliott has spoken candidly about his situation at Liverpool.

While the midfielder reaffirmed his love for the club, he also hinted that his time at Anfield may not be guaranteed going forward.

“If I had it my way I’d be here for the rest of my career, I love everything about the club,” he said.

“But at the same time I need to be selfish and see what’s best for me. I have big ambitions. I want to go to the World Cup, keep being successful.”

Harvey Elliott needs to be realistic about Liverpool opportunities

The 22-year-old has become a fan favourite at Anfield since arriving as a teenager in 2019, but opportunities under our Dutch head coach have been limited.

Despite featuring in 18 league games last season, Elliott clocked just 360 minutes. And with Florian Wirtz now through the door and Hugo Ekitike already agreed, chances could dry up further.

Liverpool have reportedly made Alexander Isak a top striker target this summer. But any move for the Newcastle man would likely require further sales.

Elliott, a boyhood Red, could be one of those sacrificed — despite his clear commitment.

Harvey Elliot’s days at Anfield could be numbered

“It’s still something I need to review,” the No.19 admitted.

“We’ve had many new players come in. Whether it blocks the path for me, I don’t know… but my main focus is here, unless anything changes.”

The former Fulham talent will be aware that with the World Cup on the horizon, a lack of minutes could hurt his international ambitions.

David Ornstein has shared how much the Reds will be looking to recoup for Elliott’s services and it feels like a deal we wouldn’t be opposed to agreeing to.

Fans will hope he remains part of the project, but with Liverpool looking to raise funds for a potential Isak deal, this is one to watch closely.

You can view Elliott’s comments via @TheAnfieldWrap on X:

Harvey Elliott speaking to @TheAnfieldWrap🗣 "If I had it my way i'd be here for the rest of my career, I love everything about the club." "But at the same time I need to be selfish and see what’s best for me. I have big ambitions. I want to go to the World Cup, keep being… pic.twitter.com/nclCnF2Iyc — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) July 24, 2025