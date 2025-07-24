Ekitike’s first moments as a Liverpool player caught on video – crowd reaction says it all

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool’s newest forward got his first taste of life in red in front of thousands of excited supporters – but the real story was what happened the moment he stepped onto the pitch.

As documented by Liverpool FC on YouTube, Hugo Ekitike walked out onto the Kai Tak Stadium turf in Hong Kong to a huge ovation from fans watching an open training session.

Having only just arrived in Asia to join up with the squad, the Frenchman wasted no time heading down to meet the team.

There was an audible buzz in the ground when he appeared, especially considering he wasn’t even supposed to be joining the squad so quickly.

The fans in Hong Kong were treated to an Ekitike surprise

Within moments, the 23-year-old forward was greeted with a high-five and handshake from Arne Slot before being warmly welcomed by each of his new teammates.

The timing could hardly be better, with Liverpool preparing to face AC Milan on Saturday in their second pre-season fixture of the summer.

With Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz already bedding in, this was a perfect way to integrate another new signing ahead of the new campaign.

The footage, shared on the club’s official channels, shows not just the excitement among fans, but the clear enthusiasm from the squad to welcome their latest addition.

It was a reminder of the togetherness that drove us to a Premier League title last season.

Ekitike won’t be the end of Liverpool’s summer transfer business

Ekitike’s arrival, of course, is part of a broader reshaping of our forward line, amid the continued uncertainty around the futures of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

The French forward, who scored 22 goals last season, certainly adds pace and instinct to our attacking options.

Liverpool fans will be hoping Saturday brings a first glimpse of their new No.9 in action – and judging by the reception in Hong Kong, he’s already made quite the impression.

