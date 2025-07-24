Ekitike takes unusual squad number with big decision still to come

Picture via @LFC on X

Liverpool’s new forward has been handed a number no one expected – and there’s a very commercial reason behind it.

Hugo Ekitike, who joined us this week from Eintracht Frankfurt for an initial £69 million, will wear No.54 during pre-season, as confirmed by liverpoolfc.com.

While fans might wonder why such a high number has been chosen, there’s a simple reason behind it: marketing.

Adidas and Nike crossover causes squad number headache

With our new Adidas deal not kicking in until 1st August, the club are forced to wear last season’s Nike kit for all pre-season media and fixtures.

That means no official shirt number announcements can be made just yet – a frustrating situation, but one that makes commercial sense.

The French forward has previously worn numbers like 9, 11, 15 and 44 during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, Reims and Frankfurt, but none of those will be seen on his back just yet in red.

Ekitike is expected to link up with the squad in Hong Kong this week, with our head coach preparing the side for clashes against AC Milan and Yokohama F. Marinos.

Which shirt numbers are still available for Ekitike at Liverpool?

Once our Adidas era officially begins, the 23-year-old will get his permanent number.

As things stand, several appealing options remain vacant, including 6, 12, 15, 22, 23, 24 and 27.

Importantly, No.20 has been permanently retired in memory of Diogo Jota, following the tragic events earlier this month.

It’ll be fascinating to see what number the France U21 international settles on – and whether it aligns with one of his past favourites or represents a fresh start on Merseyside.

Arne Slot is building our squad’s depth this summer, and Ekitike will be hoping to hit the ground running once officially unveiled in the new kit.

With Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong also awaiting their permanent numbers, Liverpool’s commercial team will be hoping for a boost in sales when the official drop of the new kit and squad numbers finally happens.

For now, though, No.54 it is – a placeholder, but one that hints at bigger announcements to come.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile