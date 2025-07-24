Liverpool FC Partner Ladbrokes Dedicated To Giving Back

Image via unsplash.com

Ladbrokes, the official sports betting partner of Liverpool FC since August 2024, has made a commitment to make a positive social impact by launching a new charity-driven betting initiative in support of the LFC Foundation.

The betting operator will bet £100 as an accumulator charity bet for each Premier League game this season. This initiative started with the Merseyside derby, where all winnings were directed to the Foundation. Even if bets don’t win, the Foundation will receive the stake value. This ensures consistent charity support, no matter the outcome of the bets.

Ladbrokes and the LFC Foundation

Ladbrokes’ charity betting programme is just one part of LFC Foundation’s long-term goal to support half a million people each year by 2030. The Foundation has already demonstrated a remarkable track record by helping more than 127,000 individuals in the 2023-24 season and delivering £92m in social benefits to the Liverpool City Region. Over the past four years, the Foundation’s contribution has exceeded £284m, including a £30m boost into the city’s economy.

Chief executive of the Foundation, Matt Parish, said: “We are grateful to Ladbrokes for their support. These proceeds will go towards supporting vital programmes that help hundreds of thousands across the Liverpool City Region.

“With Ladbrokes’ support, we can continue to tackle social inequalities facing our community and deliver measurable, life-changing programmes in our local communities and beyond.”

Ladbrokes has indicated that this betting programme is not going to be a short-term campaign. It has been designed with a longer outlook, potentially continuing into the next football season.

Ladbrokes’ head of sponsorship Gemma Bell outlined that the aim is to combine the excitement of betting and gambling with a real social impact.

She said: “By placing these charity bets on our own behalf, we’re combining our passion for football with a meaningful commitment to give back and contributing to the foundation’s efforts to increase its impact and support more people.”

Ladbrokes’ previous community engagement

This initiative is not the first time Ladbrokes has been involved in community engagement. The bookmaker was previously involved with Entain’s grassroots programme Pitching In, which aims to improve physical and mental health in socially challenged areas.

The latest partnership between Liverpool FC and Ladbrokes, which follows the Premier League’s Code of Conduct for gambling- and betting-related partnerships, emphasises commercial engagement, community benefit, branding at Anfield, and campaigns involving Liverpool FC Women.

The collaboration between the two organisations shows that sports and gambling can work together around shared values, creating both entertainment and positive social value.