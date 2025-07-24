Report: Liverpool set Konate asking price as two more clubs join the race for Anfield ‘monster’

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The future of Ibrahima Konate remains a major talking point just three weeks out from the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

The 26-year-old is into the final 12 months of his contract at Liverpool, with journalist David Lynch reiterating this week (via Sports Mole) that Real Madrid are ‘clearly interested’ in the defender, who Eurosport reporter Martin Mosnier hailed as a ‘monster‘.

Lynch added that, while the Frenchman’s ‘priority’ is to remain at the club, and negotiations aren’t yet ‘at the point of no return’, there’s been a distinct lack of progress in talks between the relevant parties, thus fuelling fears of an exit either this summer or at some point in 2026.

Liverpool set asking price for Konate as two more suitors emerge

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool have now set their price for Konate, with Xabi Alonso’s side far from alone in showing an interest in the centre-back.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been strong admirers of the France international, and it’s now understood that Barcelona and Bayern Munich have entered the race as his contract situation continues to leave the door open for a potential exit.

The Reds have placed a £40m valuation on the defender as they seek to stave off the scenario of losing him on a free transfer next year, although that amount ‘currently looks too high’ for his existing suitors.

The report added that, having consulted ‘well-placed sources in the industry’, there is ‘no current indication of a positive breakthrough’ in negotiations between Konate and Liverpool.

Liverpool face a major dilemma over Konate

The last thing the Anfield hierarchy will want is to lose such a vital player on a free transfer, and we could certainly do without the drama which accompanied Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold throughout last season when they too were in the final year of their respective contracts.

Some might argue that, if there appears to be little hope of an agreement on a new deal, the Reds would be wise to sell the Frenchman this summer and bring on a fee for him, rather than risk losing him for nothing in 2026.

However, Liverpool don’t have the scope to do that, given the dearth of centre-back depth in Arne Slot’s squad – our only other senior players in that area of the pitch are Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. The quality of options isn’t an issue; the quantity most certainly is.

In today’s market, a player of Konate’s abilities ought to command a lot more than £40m – especially at the age of 26 – but his perilous contractual situation could yet force his club into accepting a figure below his true value purely to avoid a free transfer exit next summer.

We remain hopeful that he and the Anfield hierarchy will strike an agreement, although it’s now at a stage where time is very much of the essence.