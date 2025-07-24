‘On standby’ – Liverpool primed to make blockbuster move for Isak after Newcastle rejection

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s hopes of landing Alexander Isak appear to have been given an enormous boost after some dramatic developments on Thursday.

After Paul Joyce indicated that the Reds ‘retain an interest‘ in the 25-year-old even after completing the signing of Hugo Ekitike, journalist Craig Hope dropped the major bombshell at lunchtime that the striker has told Newcastle chiefs that he wants to leave St James’ Park.

That came off the back of revelations that the Sweden international didn’t join the Magpies on their tour to the Far East, which was officially attributed to an injury, although that party line has been significantly challenged by subsequent developments.

Liverpool ‘on standby’ to make megabucks offer for Isak

After it emerged that Isak had asked to leave the Tyneside club, the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle reported that the Premier League champions are now ‘primed to make a sensational move’ for the centre-forward, who’s valued at more than £120m.

The journalist then shared a link to that story via X, saying that ‘things are on the move’ – and that the Reds are ‘on standby’ to pounce for the player.

Shortly after that came to light, The Times‘ Martin Hardy revealed that the 25-year-old rejected Newcastle’s offer of a new contract and is ‘exploring his options to leave’ as he wishes to ‘assess his options’.

The report adds that Liverpool are ‘ready’ to submit a bid to the tune of £130m, with Isak eager to ‘keep playing top-level football at this stage of his career’.

Is this Liverpool’s big opportunity to move for Isak?

The Merseysiders couldn’t conceivably pull off a second nine-figure transfer this summer…could they?

Even with the Sweden striker informing Newcastle of his desire to leave, the Magpies will surely demand a premium for a player who’s scored 62 goals in 109 games for the club and still has three years remaining on his contract.

Liverpool have already spent in excess of £250m on new players in the current transfer window, and if they were to land the 25-year-old, that could well take their total outlay close to (or possibly even crossing) the £400m mark.

A combination of previous frugality in the market, the likelihood of player sales and a multi-pronged boost in income (prize money from winning Premier League, new Adidas kit deal, increased Anfield capacity) gives the Reds the breathing space to potentially be able to afford a megabucks move for Isak.

Considering how manic this summer has been in L4, we wouldn’t put it past Richard Hughes to pull off a statement signing which could even eclipse that of Florian Wirtz.

Grab the popcorn, folks – this saga could make for blockbuster viewing!