David Ornstein unleashes Alexander Isak curveball which’ll give Liverpool even more encouragement

Images via George Wood/Getty Images and NBC Sports

A bombshell revelation from David Ornstein may give Liverpool even greater encouragement over a potential swoop for Alexander Isak.

The rumour mill has gone into overdrive this afternoon after Craig Hope broke the news that the Swedish striker informed Newcastle United chiefs of his desire to leave the Tyneside club, with the Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle subsequently claiming that the Reds are duly ‘on standby‘ to submit a megabucks offer.

It remains to be seen whether or not such a transfer will materialise, or if other prospective suitors may win what could become an intense race for the 25-year-old’s signature, but it now seems increasingly likely that the Sweden international will be on the move in the coming weeks.

Isak asked not to travel for Newcastle’s pre-season tour

Shortly after 1pm on Thursday, Ornstein reported for The Athletic that Isak indicated his ‘preference’ not to partake on Newcastle’s defeat to Celtic in a pre-season friendly last weekend, or to travel with Eddie Howe’s squad for their tour to the Far East, although the Magpies haven’t confirmed as much.

The club had initially communicated that the striker remained on Tyneside due to a minor thigh problem, but sources (speaking anonymously) have now indicated that the Swede was in favour of being omitted from those commitments amid his uncertain future.

Isak evidently wants out – could Liverpool now pounce?

The party line about Isak having an injury and missing the Celtic game and Asian tour wasn’t swallowed universally at first, and it definitely seems to ring hollow after Ornstein’s revelations that the player had asked not to travel for either.

His desire to depart Newcastle was underscored by a report from The Times‘ Martin Hardy that the 25-year-old rejected the club’s offer of a new contract and is ‘exploring his options to leave’.

It’s now unmistakably apparent that the Swedish striker is ready to move on from St James’ Park, thus presenting Liverpool with an incredible opportunity to pull off what’d be a blockbuster transfer in what has already been an unusually spendthrift summer at Anfield.

It’d require an unprecedented outlay on a single player from the Reds, even after the £116m acquisition of Florian Wirtz in June, but that it’s even been mooted as a possibility by esteemed reporters close to the club is indicative of LFC’s extraordinary pulling power and vast marketplace ambition.

It’s entirely plausible that Isak leaves Newcastle and goes to a club who aren’t the reigning Premier League champions, but given how things have developed today and over the past week, it’d be a futile exercise trying to contain the excitement of Kopites who now believe that a move to L4 is realistic for the Swede.