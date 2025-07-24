Paul Joyce hints Liverpool haven’t given up on Isak dream despite £79m move

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s long-term attacking strategy may still include a name many fans thought had slipped away – despite the club just confirming a £79 million deal.

That’s according to The Times journalist Paul Joyce, who reported that the Reds “retain an interest in Newcastle’s Alexander Isak” even after signing Hugo Ekitike.

The Sweden international, who netted 27 times in 42 games for Newcastle last season, has long been admired by many on Merseyside.

And while the Magpies are currently insisting he’s not for sale, Liverpool’s lingering interest suggests the door isn’t fully closed – especially with contract fallout at St James’ Park.

Liverpool fans’ Alexander Isak dream isn’t over yet

Ekitike, signed from Eintracht Frankfurt, arrives with high expectations after 22 goals in all competitions.

The Frenchman is seen by Arne Slot as a “multi-functional centre forward”, capable of playing as a No.9, out wide or even just behind the striker.

Joyce also notes that “there are many similarities between Ekitike and Isak”, but admits the Newcastle man “has proved himself at a higher level.”

Still, Liverpool believe they’ve found a player who can bring others into play, stretch defences and thrive in tight areas – all traits that our head coach is keen to harness.

Without Isak, there’s confidence Ekitike will thrive

Slot will be excited about building around versatile attacking players this summer, having welcomed Florian Wirtz into the group too.

And with Jeremie Frimpong also joining the ranks, our attacking options are looking increasingly dynamic.

Should a change of stance from Newcastle emerge, it’s clear the Reds would be ready to act quickly on Isak.

But for now, the Frenchman leads the line in what could be a very different-looking Liverpool front three this season, with links for Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz’s potential exits remaining strong.

