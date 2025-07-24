(Video) Florian Wirtz already looks born to play for Liverpool after majestic training moment

Image via The Anfield Wrap

Florian Wirtz is already treating Liverpool fans to tasters of evidence as to why the Reds paid big bucks to sign him!

The Germany playmaker joined from Bayer Leverkusen in a club-record £116m deal last month and has been reliably touted to ‘feature heavily’ during the Merseysiders’ pre-season tour to the Far East.

Arne Slot’s side held an open training session at the Kai Tak Stadium today ahead of their match against AC Milan at the same venue on Saturday, and the 22-year-old unsurprisingly caught the eye.

Wirtz scores sublime goal in training

As per a clip uploaded to X (formerly Twitter) by The Anfield Wrap, Wirtz produced a moment of brilliance which hints that he was simply born to play for Liverpool.

As he went to contest a 50-50, the German casually flicked the ball over the head of a teammate before shrugging off the close attention of another training match opponent, taking a touch to set himself and dispatching his shot into a mini goal net.

It’s impossible not to feel hugely excited about Wirtz!

Having joined for such a mammoth fee, Wirtz will inevitably be subjected to a lot of scrutiny from the British media throughout his first season in England. As we know from recent years, though, LFC aren’t a club who’ll recklessly spend vast sums of money without undertaking extreme lengths of due diligence first.

His stunning goal in the open training session displayed a blend of ingenuity, ball control and composed finishing which suggests that, far from being burdened by the unprecedented outlay from Liverpool, he’ll actually thrive on it.

There were also promising signs of things to come from his outing against Stoke last weekend, and he’ll no doubt generate plenty of excitement whenever he takes to the pitch during the rest of pre-season.

Wirtz will obviously need to reach a consistently high level to live up to his transfer fee, but all the evidence from his time at Leverkusen and his embryonic days as a Reds player indicate that the money will prove to be very well spent!

Check out the video of Wirtz’s training goal below, via The Anfield Wrap on X (formerly Twitter):