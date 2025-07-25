Saudis hijack Eddie Howe’s authority as Liverpool push for Alexander Isak deal – Telegraph

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s hopes of landing their dream No.9 could be halted by a surprising twist from outside the Premier League.

According to Luke Edwards of The Telegraph, it’s not Eddie Howe or Newcastle’s football department calling the shots on Alexander Isak’s future — it’s the club’s owners in Saudi Arabia.

The report claims that PIF, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, and Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan have taken personal control of Isak’s situation amid growing interest from Liverpool.

Newcastle hierarchy taking over Isak negotiations

While our head coach Arne Slot hasn’t made a formal move yet, it’s understood that we’d be willing to go as high as £120 million — a British record — for the Swedish striker.

However, Newcastle are said to value their No.14 at more than £150 million, and are standing firm on their insistence that he’s not for sale.

It’s a situation clouded by mixed signals. While Isak was listed as injured earlier this week, The Telegraph report that some teammates were left “bemused” after learning he wouldn’t be joining the pre-season tour of Singapore.

It’s there the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn were left to field awkward questions about a key player potentially on his way out.

“He’s been through some rough things,” Guimaraes said. “They told us he was in Newcastle because of his injury.”

Newcastle squad confusion plays into Liverpool’s hands

From a Liverpool perspective, Isak remains a fan favourite target and was previously considered the club’s top choice before Hugo Ekitike was secured for a deal worth up to £78 million.

But it’s clear that should a move materialise, the presence of both players wouldn’t be unwelcome, as confirmed by Paul Joyce.

Whether or not that becomes reality depends on whether Liverpool choose to formally test Newcastle’s resolve — and whether the Saudis are willing to play ball.

It seems that adding a clinical forward remains on the agenda despite the high-profile arrival of Ekitike.

With our head coach reportedly keen to push for one more signing in the final third, this saga is far from over.

