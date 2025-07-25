Arne Slot’s influence laid bare as Ekitike details conversation that changed everything

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

Liverpool’s newest striker has wasted no time making clear just how big this move feels for him.

Hugo Ekitike gave his first interview as a Liverpool player this week, via liverpoolfc.com, speaking after his first training session with the Premier League champions in Hong Kong.

The Frenchman called his switch from Eintracht Frankfurt “perfect” timing and credited Arne Slot for helping him make the final decision.

“I feel very proud. Obviously it’s a big, big club. I’m just excited, I’m a bit like a kid,” describing the whirlwind 48 hours that took him from Germany to Asia.

Hugo Ekitike is delighted to be a Liverpool player

The 23-year-old was impressed by both the club’s ambition and the quality in the squad.

“You see the players on the team, obviously we have so much quality.

“It’s just a pleasure to play with such good players,” he said, before adding that joining a title-winning team didn’t mean we would rest on our laurels: “We have still things to reach.”

The former PSG forward also offered insight into his conversation with our head coach, describing Slot as “very human” and “a really good coach and good person first.”

Ekitike explained: “We had a very good first discussion together. We could talk not only about football [but] about everything. That’s why he made me want to come here.”

Arne Slot credited for selling Liverpool move to Ekitike

With the arrival of Florian Wirtz, it’s clear the Reds are ready to take this team to the next level next season and Ekitike feels he’s in the right place to grow.

During his time in Frankfurt, the new No.9 scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in 48 games.

Ekitike’s ability to play across the front line could make him a vital piece of our attacking puzzle moving forward and he’s already received a warm welcome from one of the very best to play in his position.

As for first impressions, the France U21 international summed it up perfectly: “It was just a perfect moment for me… I’m just excited.”

