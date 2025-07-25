Ekitike pens tearful goodbye – Liverpool signing shows class before even kicking a ball

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

Liverpool’s newest attacking addition has taken to social media with a message that may surprise even the most hardened supporters.

Hugo Ekitike, who has joined us from Eintracht Frankfurt for an initial £69 million, has said goodbye to the German club in a deeply personal Instagram post.

“It’s crazy how quickly time flies,” he wrote, “but leaves us indelible traces and memories.”

Hugo Ekitike says goodbye to Eintracht Frankfurt

The 23-year-old Frenchman, signed after scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists last season, clearly leaves Frankfurt with a heavy heart – but his words will give Reds fans reason to be excited about the character of our latest arrival.

“I haven’t forgotten anything since my first day among you,” he continued. “The truth is it’s here that I learned love – true love.”

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker went on to thank Frankfurt’s fans for treating him like one of their own, stating: “Thank you for celebrating me as one of yours every time, I never felt like a stranger among you.”

From a Liverpool perspective, this kind of humility and connection will go down well.

The French international’s heartfelt thanks extended beyond the terraces: “You have each been at one time a shoulder or an ear for me. I grew up with you.”

His farewell ended with a powerful show of ongoing loyalty to his old club: “We never really leave those we love… I will fulfill my new role, being the first supporter of this club that I love.”

In a lighter moment, he even referenced future Champions League hopes – “Wish you guys to win this Champions League (unless you face me 😂)”

The importance of Frankfurt to Ekitike is easy to see

Liverpool have already added Florian Wirtz to the squad this summer, and Ekitike’s emotional goodbye suggests we’re not just signing talent, but personality too.

The Frenchman has joined up with Arne Slot’s Premier League-winning squad during pre-season, already receiving a warm welcome from a club legend.

Frankfurt replied to his post with: “🤞❤️🦅” – a fittingly simple send-off to a player who clearly meant a lot in a short spell with the club.

Whether leading the line alone or rotating with others, the new No.9 will now carry that passion with him to Anfield and he’s already shared his excitement to be a Red.

We’re getting a goalscorer – but also a man who understands love, loyalty, and what it means to represent a club. That matters here.

You can view Ekitike’s post via @hekitike on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @hekitike

