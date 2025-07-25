Isak transfer drama sparks fresh Saudi interest in Darwin Nunez – report

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s next big exit might not be who we expected — and it could be triggered by a transfer battle unfolding in the north east.

According to a report from Arriyadiyah, Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have shifted their attention towards Darwin Nunez after their pursuit of Alexander Isak hit a financial wall.

The Newcastle United striker has reportedly demanded an eye-watering £60 million annual salary, plus extras, to consider a move to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi interest in Isak has cooled now attention turns to Nunez

That’s more than £1.15 million per week, and it’s no surprise that Al-Hilal are now exploring alternatives.

One of them, per the same report, is Liverpool’s No.9.

The Saudi side’s coach Simone Inzaghi is said to have specifically requested the Uruguayan forward as a top alternative to Isak.

The 26-year-old was already the subject of interest from the Gulf state earlier in the window, but now that Isak talks have cooled, the heat is rising again around our £85 million man.

Darwin Nunez is viewed as an Alexander Isak alternative

It’s another sign that our forward line could be reshaped this summer.

Liverpool have already committed to French striker Hugo Ekitike and with Alexander Isak reportedly still on our radar at £130-150 million, a serious bid from Saudi Arabia for Darwin could accelerate a sale — especially given his struggle for form under Arne Slot.

The former Benfica striker managed just five Premier League goals last season and the boss no longer appears to trust him in big moments.

If Al-Hilal formalise their interest, this could be the end of Nunez’s Anfield journey — and the start of a new era up front.

The irony of Darwin Nunez being viewed as an Alexander Isak alternative, as we attempt to sign the Swede, despite buying Ekitike who was Newcastle’s desired replacement for their No.14 – somewhat highlights the craziness of this merry-go-round transfer window.

