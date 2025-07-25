The three words Kenny Dalglish said to welcome Ekitike to Liverpool

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

Liverpool’s latest signing touched down in Asia just in time to experience a warm welcome from some of the club’s greatest ever figures.

Hugo Ekitike may only have been a Red for a few hours, but the Frenchman already knows what this club is all about.

The 23-year-old, who arrived in a deal that could rise to £78 million, joined up with his new teammates in Hong Kong after completing his move.

As reported by Sam Williams for liverpoolfc.com, the former Eintracht Frankfurt striker received a special greeting at the Kai Tak Stadium.

Ekitike recieved a warm welcome from Kenny Dalglish

Not just from the boss Arne Slot and the current squad – but also from Liverpool royalty.

After shaking hands with every staff member and embracing Alexis Mac Allister, the new No.9 had a quiet moment with two legends who know a thing or two about scoring goals: Ian Rush and Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Before leaving the pitch, Dalglish returned to Ekitike, smiled and offered just four words: “Hugo, good luck.”

A message from The King – a moment to cherish for any new Red.

Liverpool’s intense training in Hong Kong and Ekitike’s early glimpse

The squad’s preparations for the new campaign are in full swing, with sessions in brutal heat under the guidance of Slot and his backroom team.

Fans packed the Kai Tak Stadium for Thursday’s open session, where the new signing watched his new teammates up close before joining them on the pitch at the end of the session.

Training has included high-intensity pressing and quick diagonal passing – hallmarks of the Dutchman’s style.

Ekitike will now compete for minutes in a front line that includes Luis Diaz – who’s been linked with a move abroad – and Darwin Nunez, whose future remains uncertain.

The arrival of a new forward of his calibre could push others out and reshape our attack once more, though the news around Alexander Isak suggests we’re not done in this department yet either.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile