Liverpool agree new deal as defender exits again – but it’s not what fans think

Liverpool have finalised the future of one of our promising young defenders – but it won’t involve Anfield this season.

Owen Beck has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool before completing a season-long loan to Derby County, as confirmed by liverpoolfc.com.

The Welsh full-back made three senior appearances for us and featured briefly under Jurgen Klopp during an injury crisis in January 2024, making his Premier League debut against Bournemouth.

Now 22, Beck has had a series of loan spells that have helped build his experience across England, Portugal and Scotland.

Most recently, he featured 24 times in the Championship for Blackburn Rovers – 23 of those under the management of John Eustace.

That relationship has now shaped Beck’s next step, with Eustace making the Liverpool defender his first loan capture since taking over at Derby earlier this year – a move that has been touted for some time.

Liverpool’s long-term plan for Owen Beck

Handing Beck a new contract before sanctioning the loan to Pride Park shows that the club still sees long-term potential in the Wrexham-born full-back.

His spell in Scotland saw him earn a place in the PFA Premiership Team of the Year for Dundee, while his stint at Blackburn gave him consistent Championship exposure.

The defender has already said this move was an easy decision.

“We built a really good connection,” Beck told RamsTV. “I feel like [Eustace] got the best out of me… I feel like he can get even more out of me this season.”

Liverpool’s wider full-back picture after Beck’s exit

With Milos Kerkez now on Merseyside and no suggestions of a potential exit for Andy Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas, the loan path makes sense for Beck.

He joins a long list of Liverpool players who have taken the route to Derby to develop – including Andre Wisdom, Nat Phillips and Jordon Ibe.

This could yet be a breakout season for a player who clearly remains in our long-term plans, who will be hoping to overcome a string of injury issues in the upcoming campaigns.

