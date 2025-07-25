Deal could fund Isak as journalist lifts lid on €80m transfer talks – report

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

A fresh update on a key Liverpool forward has hinted at a potential shift in our summer plans.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has reported on X that Liverpool are expected to receive a €70m plus €10m bid from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz, with talks said to be already underway.

The report adds that we “won’t suppress the Colombian’s desire to leave”, a line that suggests an openness from the Reds to sanction the deal—especially if the price is right.

Luis Diaz wants exit and Liverpool won’t stand in the way

The 28-year-old, who scored 17 goals and provided eight assists in 50 appearances last season, has been linked with moves to Barcelona, Saudi Arabia, and now Bayern Munich seem to be leading the charge.

Slot used him on the left wing or centrally, but with Cody Gakpo preferred on the left, Hugo Ekitike secured and rumours of more business, minutes for Diaz could be reduced – something that might explain his willingness to move.

We’ve already got Ekitike, and Tavolieri hints that a Diaz sale could help Liverpool proceed with a move for Alexander Isak – a dream signing for many supporters.

Departure could unlock Liverpool striker plans

Should the Colombian depart, it could also clarify the future of Federico Chiesa, who has been linked with a move away this summer after an injury-hit campaign.

Diaz joined Liverpool from Porto in January 2022 and quickly became a fan favourite.

But with the Premier League trophy now secured, the club might see this as the right time to cash in – especially for a player turning 29 next season.

This would be the second major sale of the summer following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure to Real Madrid, with the club already reinvesting heavily in names like Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

This latest development follows other key changes this summer, as Arne Slot continues to remould his champions into a new-look side.

The next few days could be decisive, particularly if Bayern’s offer becomes formal and Diaz’s wishes remain unchanged.

