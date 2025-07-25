Not Isak; Liverpool linked to another forward this summer alongside Newcastle striker – report

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

A potential summer deal involving one of our current forwards could open the door to a surprise attacking addition.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that Liverpool remain on standby for Malick Fofana, with a possible move dependent on Federico Chiesa’s expected exit to Serie A.

The 20-year-old winger has impressed scouts across Europe with his direct play, versatility and sharp eye for a pass, and has been linked to Bayern Munich in recent weeks.

Malick Fofana could be part of an Anfield transfer merry-go-round

However, with the German giants also in pursuit of Luis Diaz, a move for the Belgian may depend on what happens with the Colombian.

Tavolieri posted on X: “Liverpool FC remains on standby for Malick Fofana.

“As soon as Federico Chiesa’s departure to Serie A is finalized, the Reds are expected to move for the Belgian, who is highly rated by the scouting department.”

The idea of the Reds adding Fofana into the mix makes even more sense with Darwin Nunez and Diaz both linked with exits.

While the arrival of Hugo Ekitike is confirmed and Alexander Isak remains a possibility, Fofana could represent a more long-term, developmental addition in the forward line.

Arne Slot has already welcomed Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong to the AXA this summer, with both likely to start regularly next season and further bolster our attack.

Should the 20-year-old Belgian arrive too, it would represent a significant shift in Liverpool’s attacking identity compared to last term.

Liverpool’s attack could look very different next season

The winger currently plays for Lyon and is considered one of the top attacking talents of his generation in Belgium, regularly representing his country at youth level and making one appearance for the senior side.

He can operate on either flank and would add further pace and unpredictability to Slot’s new-look side.

Of course, any potential deal depends on several moving parts. But with Chiesa set for Serie A and Bayern turning their focus to Diaz, Fofana to Anfield is no longer out of the question.

A move for the youngster would only further underline how aggressively we’re backing our head coach.

