Liverpool fans will love what Diaz has been doing in training as Bayern continue their pursuit

Luis Diaz has travelled with the Liverpool squad on their pre-season tour to Asia and could feature in today’s friendly against AC Milan, despite ongoing speculation over a potential move to Bayern Munich.

Ben Jacobs reported in recent days that the Bundesliga champions are set to try their luck with another bid soon, expected to be in the region of €75m (£65.5m). They’ve set €80m (£70m) as a maximum price point and won’t offer anything above that amount.

Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri has indicated that the Reds ‘won’t suppress the Colombian’s desire to leave’ and, if they were to sell him, would be able to put the income towards a blockbuster swoop for Alexander Isak.

Diaz all smiles in Liverpool training as Bayern keep up their pursuit

On Friday, The Athletic shared a few updates on Diaz amid Bayern’s ongoing pursuit of the player.

One report conveyed the news that Bavarian chiefs have ‘resumed talks with Liverpool’ over a potential deal for the 28-year-old, with the two clubs now in ‘regular dialogue’ as the German outfit doggedly pursue a move.

Although the Colombian reportedly wants to leave the Reds, he certainly can’t be accused of downing tools, judging by the same outlet’s report from LFC training in Hong Kong.

During Thursday’s open session, he ‘wowed’ spectators with a series of ‘mazy’ dribbles, and enjoyed a light-hearted exchange with Arne Slot when the head coach jokingly accused our number 7 of diving after a challenge from Mo Salah, with the player taking it in good faith and high-fiving the Dutchman.

Diaz’s attitude remains positive despite apparent desire to leave LFC

Bayern certainly aren’t going away in their purusit of Diaz, and with five weeks remaining in the transfer window, it currently seems more likely than unlikely that they’ll eventually get their man.

The 28-year-old’s apparent desire for a move to Munich could also play into the Bavarians’ hands, but Liverpool fans will be pleased to read that his attitude behind the scenes remains upbeat and dedicated.

Whereas his application on the training pitch can’t be faulted, Isak asked not to travel with the Newcastle squad for their own tour to the Far East. His absence was officially attributed to injury, but amid the ongoing speculation over his future, many people weren’t buying the party line.

It’s still quite viable that Diaz has already played his last competitive game for the Reds, but at least he’s continuing to prepare for the new season with the commitment that you’d expect from any LFC player, rather than crying off because he’d like a move to Bayern.

Should he feature against AC Milan today, a lot of eyes will be on our number 7 to see how he performs amid the backdrop of uncertainty regarding his immediate future.