Liverpool-linked midfielder goes AWOL from training; his club are prepared to sell for £35m

One midfielder in whom Liverpool are reportedly interested may have burned his bridges with his current club after going AWOL from training in recent days.

The Reds have already enjoyed a blockbuster transfer window which has seen them spend around £250m on new additions such as Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong, and speculation persists over a possible big-money swoop for Alexander Isak.

The Swedish striker has fuelled the transfer fire by telling Newcastle chiefs that he wants to ‘consider his options’ this summer and asking not to travel with the Magpies’ squad for their pre-season tour to the Far East.

It appears that the 25-year-old isn’t alone in being marked absent amid reported interest from Liverpool.

Luiz AWOL from Juventus training amid reported Liverpool interest

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Reds have been keeping tabs on Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, with Everton and West Ham also considering the possibility of bringing the former Aston Villa man back to the Premier League.

The Brazilian failed to report for training on Thursday, with the Turin club now expected to ‘take disciplinary action’ over his unexcused absence.

The Bianconeri are seemingly open to selling the 27-year-old for around €40m (£35m), and it’s claimed that his time with the Serie A outfit ‘is set to end’ before the conclusion of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have no real need to go after Luiz right now

Luiz was a standout player for Aston Villa during his time in the Midlands, being voted Player of the Season two years ago by teammates and supporters, and then chipping in with nine top-flight goals in helping them to a first Champions League qualification in 2024.

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant even proclaimed the season before last that the now-Juventus midfielder ‘can do everything’ that Declan Rice can ‘and better’ (talkSPORT), and a couple of years ago he may have seemed like the perfect transfer target for the Reds.

That was at a time when we were undergoing an extensive midfield overhaul following the exits of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner and others, but right now that part of the squad is delightfully stable at Anfield.

Luiz’s failure to turn up for training as reported might also be considered a red flag for FSG, and is in marked contrast to how Luis Diaz has continued to display a positive attitude behind the scenes despite reportedly wanting to leave Liverpool.

The 27-year-old’s future might lie away from Turin after his recent misdemeanour, but right now it’s hard to envisage him joining the Reds. A talented player he might well be, but timing counts for a lot in football, and at present he’s not someone we drastically need.