‘Who knows…’ – Eddie Howe makes intriguing Alexander Isak admission amid Liverpool interest

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe has again been speaking about the situation surrounding Alexander Isak amid ongoing rumours of a potential move to Liverpool.

Speculation over the Swedish striker’s future ramped up this week after reports that he’d made Newcastle aware of his ‘wish to consider his options’, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein subsequently revealing that the 25-year-old asked not to travel with the Magpies’ squad for their pre-season tour to the Far East.

That could all be music to Merseyside ears, with the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle reporting that Arne Slot’s side are now ‘primed to make a sensational move’ for the centre-forward, who’s valued in excess of £120m.

Howe not shying away from questions about Isak

Howe has inevitably been fielding questions about Isak’s future over in Asia, and while the 47-year-old remains hopeful of retaining his team’s leading marksman, he also seems prepared for the possibility of a high-profile exit.

Speaking to the press on Saturday, the Newcastle manager said (via Craig Hope on X): “Of course there are things going on behind the scenes. Conversations that happen between Alex and myself, and Alex and the club, will stay private. Whatever happens has to be for the best of the club.

“There are no contract talks taking place. That will be for a later date potentially. I certainly hope he stays. It’s football; who knows what the future may bring.”

Howe’s comments about Isak could offer encouragement to Liverpool

Howe’s latest comments on Isak will certainly perk the antennae of those in the Liverpool boardroom as they eye a potential blockbuster raid on St James’ Park for the 25-year-old.

With no talks being held over a new contract and the Newcastle boss admitting that there are ‘things going on behind the scenes’, it’d appear that the striker might well be up for grabs if an enormous offer were to be submitted for him.

Even with the Reds spending big on Hugo Ekitike in recent days, the ongoing uncertainty over the Magpies’ number 14 could present a glorious opportunity to land one of the best centre-forwards in world football and make Slot’s forward line even more imperious than it already is.

It’d also provide greater scope to consider the sales of exit-linked players such as Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, if generous offers were to come in for either or both.

Isak’s future will remain a major talking point right until the end of this transfer window, and if Liverpool are serious about trying to bring him in, they’ll have been more than intrigued by Howe’s latest admission about the Swedish marksman.