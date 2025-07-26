Liverpool confirm series of new tributes for Diogo Jota; some will feature in today’s match

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool Football Club has confirmed a series of further tributes in memory of Diogo Jota.

The 28-year-old was tragically killed in a car crash in the Spanish province of Zamora on 3 July which also claimed the life of his brother Andre Silva, with their death being mourned throughout the world of football.

Thousands of Reds supporters have paid their respects to both men, and LFC announced earlier this month that Diogo’s number 20 is to be retired permanently.

Liverpool confirm further Diogo Jota tributes

On Saturday morning, Liverpool FC confirmed via their official website that a number of further tributes are planned to commemorate Jota, some of which will be made in today’s pre-season friendly against AC Milan in Hong Kong.

A permanent memorial sculpture is to be erected at Anfield as a focal point of remembrance, with a temporary area of reflection in place at the stadium so that people can continue to pay their respects

For any supporters wishing to get ‘Diogo J 2O’ printed on the back of their shirts in official club stores or online, all profits from such sales will go towards the LFC Foundation

A floral tribute will be laid prior to the pre-season friendlies against AC Milan and Yokohama F. Marinos in the Far East, and the double-header against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield on 4 August. For the first two games, the Liverpool players’ shirts will include a specially designed patch displaying Jota’s name and shirt number.

Liverpool’s new Adidas kits will feature a ‘Forever 20′ emblem, which’ll also appear on the players’ stadium jackets throughout the 2025/26 season.

The main commemoration is being planned for the Premier League opener against Bournemouth at Anfield on 15 August and will include a mosaic at the stadium and a minute of silence before kick-off, with further details to be announced in due course.

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Jota will live forever in the hearts of everyone associated with Liverpool

While many Liverpool supporters are beginning to turn their thoughts towards the start of the new season, the shock of Diogo Jota’s death 23 days ago is still quite raw, and it’ll take some time to get used to seeing a matchday squad without his name in it.

His heartbroken teammates may be focused on the big kick-off in August, but the absence of our number 20 will be felt throughout the coming days, weeks and months within the dressing room and on the training pitch.

The scale of tributes which have been paid to him and his brother outside Anfield – and indeed throughout the world – illustrate how much of an impact they made on the lives of the people around them, and supporters of the clubs they represented with distinction.

Diogo Jota will forever be remembered at Liverpool, and the upcoming tributes serve as a reminder of how much he’ll be missed by teammates, coaching staff, club employees and fans alike.