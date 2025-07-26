Liverpool team news v AC Milan: Wirtz and Ngumoha start, but Ekitike and Diaz not involved

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Two of European football’s most successful clubs face off in Hong Kong today as Liverpool take on AC Milan, with the pair having been crowned continental champions 13 times between them.

The Reds have won both of their pre-season friendlies so far, defeating Preston 3-1 at Deepdale in their first game since the tragic death of Diogo Jota and then winning 5-0 against Stoke in a behind-closed-doors game at the AXA Training Centre.

Today they play the first of two matches in the Far East before returning to England as they come up against the Rossoneri, who they beat 3-1 at the San Siro in the Champions League last season.

Hugo Ekitike has linked up with the Liverpool squad in Hong Kong after completing his transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt – will we get our first glimpse of him in the famous red shirt today?

Liverpool starting XI to face AC Milan

Our new signing isn’t involved in today’s fixture, with Arne Slot combining a mixture of established first-team starters and young prospects hoping to make a standout impression in pre-season.

Alisson Becker starts in goal, with Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson joined in the back four by the less familiar names of Luca Stephenson (at right-back) and Tyler Morton, with the latter being tried in a centre-back role.

Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai are set to form a midfield partnership, with Harvey Elliott starting and potentially taking up the number 10 role.

Florian Wirtz is also included and may feature at centre-forward, with Mo Salah and the hugely promising Rio Ngumoha either side of him.

There are four new signings among the substitutes (Freddie Woodman, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez), along with familiar first-team names such as Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo.

There’s no place in the matchday squad for either Luis Diaz or Darwin Nunez, both of whom have been linked with moves away from Anfield.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: