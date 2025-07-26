‘Really impressed’ – Neil Mellor makes exciting Szoboszlai prediction after netting against Milan

(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai was on target for Liverpool during their 4-2 defeat to AC Milan in Hong Kong on Saturday, and Neil Mellor is quite excited at the thought of what the Hungarian can produce throughout the upcoming season.

The 24-year-old levelled for the Reds in the 26th minute today, with Rio Ngumoha dazzling in the lead-up to the goal, and he was named as the official man of the match by the fixture’s chief sponsor.

The midfielder finished to the net with aplomb as he curled an exquisite shot into the top corner of the Rossoneri net, well out of reach for goalkeeper Mike Maignan, and the LFCTV pundit believes our number 8 is capable of netting plenty more over the next few months.

Mellor sets Szoboszlai 10-goal target for upcoming season

Speaking on the club’s in-house channel at half-time, Mellor said of Szoboszlai: “He knows exactly what he’s doing there. That’s an outstanding finish. I thought he really impressed at Preston, and I think he was one of the standout players on the pitch today again, and the goal shows what he can produce in those areas.

“I think he’s a player who can hit double figures, a player who was more advanced last season, whether he might play a bit deeper this season, but he’s got goals in his locker and he showed that quality there.”

Szoboszlai seems well capable of reaching double figures in 2025/26

Szoboszlai hasn’t been massively prolific throughout his first two years at Liverpool, netting seven goals in his debut campaign and eight last season to leave him with 15 goals in 94 appearances (Transfermarkt).

The club-record signing of Florian Wirtz adds further competition for the number 10 berth in Arne Slot’s starting line-up, although the Hungarian adapted well to an unusual right-back role in the victory over Stoke last weekend and also shone as a ‘false 9’ in the 2-0 win at Manchester City in February.

Mellor’s double figures prediction represents a viable target for the 24-year-old to try and hit in the upcoming campaign, especially if he’s handed plenty of game-time for the Reds.

It was noteworthy that Szoboszlai racked up an xG of 7.3 in the Premier League last term, almost double his 3.7 from the season prior (FBref), and he had one other shot on target against AC Milan today in addition to his first-half equaliser (Sofascore).

Based on all of that, our number 8 seems well capable of hitting the 10-goal mark in the upcoming campaign. Even with Wirtz now in the building, the Hungary captain could still be a star performer for Liverpool over the next 12 months.