Boy wonder: What Rio Ngumoha did just before Szoboszlai’s goal v Milan was simply mesmerising

Image via @LFCExtensive2 on X

Rio Ngumoha doesn’t turn 17 for another month, but he already looks very much at home in first-team football!

The teenager dazzled with his performances in Liverpool’s first two pre-season games against Preston and Stoke, having already been handed a competitive senior bow in the FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley in January.

Arne Slot included the 16-year-old in the Reds’ starting XI against AC Milan in Hong Kong today, and the young winger led the Rossoneri defence a merry dance at times.

Ngumoha ties Milan in knots and sets up Szoboszlai equaliser

Ngumoha was heavily involved in the move which led to Dominik Szoboszlai equalising in the 26th minute, bamboozling Fikayo Tomori with a series of stepovers on the edge of the penalty area and latching on to the loose ball after an attempted cross to tee up the Hungarian to fire past Mike Maignan.

A couple of minutes later, Liverpool’s number 73 was at it again as he charged into the box and dribbled past two opposition players before trying his luck with a shot which was saved by the French goalkeeper.

Ngumoha is such an exciting talent

Ngumoha is still finding his way in senior football, and his development will probably be handled gradually once the season proper begins.

However, there’s no escaping that he’s an incredibly exciting talent who’s evidently brimming with confidence, and with each passing appearance we’re seeing why LFC were prepared to go through a rigorous registration process in order to sign him from Chelsea last year.

For the 16-year-old to come up against an experienced high-level operator in Tomori and torment him to such an extent in Hong Kong speaks volumes of the forward’s potential, and in Slot he has a coach who’s not afraid to give him an opportunity to shine.

Ngumoha already looks like a special talent, and the manner in which he’s taken to first-team football during pre-season bodes exceedingly well for his future!

You can view Ngumoha’s involvement for Szoboszlai’s equaliser below, taken from SSC News’ match coverage and shared via @LFCExtensive2 on X: