(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool will go onto the 2025/26 Premier League season as defending champions, and it could be with a markedly different squad from that which won the title earlier this year.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah and Caoimhin Kelleher have all left since the trophy presentation at Anfield two months ago, while the likes of Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate could viably follow them out the door by the end of August.

The Reds have invested heavily in a plethora of new signings such as Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, with their lavish summer spending in stark contrast to the low-risk approach taken in previous transfer windows.

Speaking of low-risk, if you’re seeking an online casino with minimum deposit, then check out https://allbets.tv/ph/casinos/minimum-deposit/!

Depending on further incomings and outgoings, how could Liverpool’s squad look by the end of the summer transfer window?

Projected Liverpool squad for 2025/26

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker will be the Reds’ number 1 again for this season, with Giorgi Mamardashvili coming in as his immediate deputy after the exit of Kelleher.

Further down the pecking order, Liverpool have also signed Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi as backup options if required.

Defenders

Jeremie Frimpong has come in at right-back to take Alexander-Arnold’s place, with the Dutchman and Conor Bradley likely to alternate as starters throughout the campaign.

On the other flank, Milos Kerkez‘s arrival gives Liverpool three left-sided options, so it’s conceivable that Kostas Tsimikas may depart, with Andy Robertson being retained after rumours over a possible move to Atletico Madrid in June quickly dissipated.

In contrast, centre-back depth is a genuine concern for the Reds, even if Konate stays. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are the only other natural senior players in that part of the squad, and with Ekitike now signed, Richard Hughes could turn his attention to pushing for another defender. We therefore wouldn’t be surprised if Marc Guehi is lured to Anfield in the coming weeks.

Calvin Ramsay and Rhys Williams are back at Liverpool after their respective loans in 2024/25, but in truth it’s hard to see them having much involvement under Slot. Both seem likely to depart, either on loan again or possibly on a permanent basis.

Midfielders

Liverpool’s midfield options currently appear to be quite healthy, largely thanks to the game-changing recruitment spree in that part of the squad two summers ago.

Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are set to revive the formidable axis that they established last season, with Wataru Endo likely to reprise his familiar role as a ‘closer’ off the bench to help see out positive results for the Reds.

Wirtz will almost certainly be the primary holder of the number 10 berth, although Dominik Szoboszlai should still see plenty of game-time due to the need for squad rotation. Ditto Curtis Jones, who mightn’t be a regular starter in 2025/26 but will be relied upon by Slot.

James McConnell will likely depart on loan, and that could also be the case for Stefan Bajcetic, with both talented youngsters realistically needing more game-time elsewhere before truly challenging for regular first-team minutes at Anfield.

Forwards

Mo Salah is an automatic starter on the right flank, but the identity of his immediate understudy is much harder to predict. We suspect that one of Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa could depart, but ideally not both, while Ben Doak could either be loaned out or possibly even sold if a bid in the region of £25m were to arrive.

On the other wing, Cody Gakpo has the starting berth for now – as with Salah, there remains a question as to who’ll be the left-sided alternative. If Diaz stays, well and good; if he goes, Liverpool may yet end up promoting Rio Ngumoha to the senior squad and handing him sporadic game-time throughout the campaign.

Ekitike is set to be the go-to centre-forward as it stands, but that could change depending on activity elsewhere in the coming weeks. Speculation over a possible exit for Darwin Nunez isn’t going away, and it’s plausible that he could leave before the end of August.

Could LFC yet pull off a blockbuster coup for Alexander Isak? His omission from Newcastle’s squad for their pre-season tour to Asia has been officially attributed to injury, but some may view that as a smokescreen amid ongoing rumours over a potential swoop by the Premier League champions.