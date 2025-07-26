‘We have enough…’ – Arne Slot transfer claim after Liverpool defeat might astound Reds fans

(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

One assertion made by Arne Slot after Liverpool’s defeat to AC Milan today might have left Reds supporters a tad surprised.

While the 4-2 scoreline in Hong Kong won’t unduly worry those of an LFC persuasion, the lack of centre-back depth was exposed by the club’s decision to send Joe Gomez back to Merseyside for treatment on a minor Achilles injury.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate played 45 minutes each against the Rossoneri, with Ryan Gravenberch and Kostas Tsimikas both pressed into duty in an unfamiliar central defensive position either side of the interval.

The captain and the Frenchman are the only two senior centre-backs currently available to Slot, but the Liverpool head coach downplayed any worries over that part of the squad after the defeat to AC Milan.

Slot not worried about centre-back situation

Speaking in his post-match press conference (while shooting a telling look at our number 4 alongside him), the 46-year-old said (via Lewis Steele on X): “I don’t think we have a concern at centre-back.

“Ryan showed he can play that position. He did it as well, although we favour him as a No 6. Wataru Endo can play there, so we have enough options, but it is true that Jarell Quansah left and we haven’t replaced him yet.”

Slot needs to bring another centre-back in by the end of August

Slot might be able to call upon two of the best centre-backs in the Premier League in Van Dijk and Konate, but the lack of alternatives to that duo must be a real worry for Liverpool supporters with only 20 days to go before we begin our top-flight campaign.

The head coach did at least say that Quansah hasn’t been replaced ‘yet’, which might hint that the club are on the lookout for a recruit in that part of the squad, with Marc Guehi reportedly a primary target for FSG.

Any pursuit of the Crystal Palace defender might well step up a few notches after the injury to Gomez and the alarming concession of four goals, with Gravenberch’s redeployment depriving the Reds of the midfield security that he provides in his favoured position and leaving us chaotically open against Milan.

The current situation also heaps pressure on the Liverpool hierarchy to try and tie down Konate to a contract extension, with the Frenchman having just 11 months remaining on his current deal and seemingly not anywhere close to agreeing a renewal at Anfield.

Our longest-serving current player should hopefully be back in action soon, but even prior to his enforced return to Merseyside, the need for added central defensive depth was apparent. That status can now be upgraded to ‘glaring’.