Arne Slot explains why Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez weren’t in Liverpool matchday squad v AC Milan

(Photos by Clive Rose and Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has explained why Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez weren’t in Liverpool’s matchday squad for their defeat to AC Milan in Hong Kong today.

The Reds boss handed game-time to 21 different players at Kai Tak Sports Park, with a mixture of youth and experience in his starting XI, but the South American duo were conspicuous by their absence from the team sheet.

The Colombian has been the subject of intense speculation regarding a potential transfer to Bayern Munich, who are expected to submit a follow-up offer for the 28-year-old to the tune of €75m (£65.5m), according to Ben Jacobs.

Slot explains why Diaz and Nunez didn’t play against Milan

As per Lewis Steele and James Pearce on X, Slot explained in his post-match press conference why Nunez and Diaz didn’t feature for Liverpool against AC Milan, with two rather different reasons provided by the head coach.

The Uruguayan’s absence was simply attributed to a minor fitness issue, but the answer regarding our number 7 was eye-catching, with the 46-year-old telling reporters that the Colombian was omitted due to the ongoing speculation over his future at Anfield.

Is the writing on the wall for Diaz after Slot’s candid admission?

Liverpool haven’t been taking any chances with players nursing injury issues this month, with Joe Gomez being sent home from the pre-season tour for treatment on Merseyside and Federico Chiesa not even boarding the plane to Asia last weekend.

It therefore comes as no great surprise that Nunez – himself linked with a potential exit from the Reds – wasn’t risked against AC Milan, and hopefully he might feature in Wednesday’s match against Yokohama F. Marinos if he’s deemed fit enough to play.

However, for Slot to openly admit that he left Diaz out because of transfer speculation was quite candid from the Dutchman, and it’ll inevitably cast further doubt over the future of our number 7.

The signing of Hugo Ekitike and ongoing rumoured interest in Alexander Isak has intensified competition for a starting berth in Liverpool’s forward line, and the dazzling performances of Rio Ngumoha in pre-season might even be giving the head coach some food for thought.

The 46-year-old’s post-match comments will certainly have piqued the interest of Bayern Munich chiefs, who might now feel increasingly confident of getting their man after his no-show in Hong Kong today.