Jacobs shares what must happen before Liverpool move for Isak

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s next big move in the transfer market could depend entirely on Newcastle’s willingness to sell.

Ben Jacobs has claimed via X that we remain focused on Alexander Isak despite Hugo Ekitike’s arrival at Anfield.

The journalist said: “Liverpool remain intent to sign Alexander Isak this summer even after Hugo Ekitike’s arrival.”

An Alexander Isak bid is being lined up from Liverpool

With Luis Diaz about to sign for Bayern Munich and Darwin Nunez edging closer to an expected exit, our forward line is undergoing a major reshuffle.

Despite this, our boss isn’t prepared to rush into a deal for the Sweden international just yet.

“There are no plans to bid blindly,” Jacobs explained.

“Liverpool will only make a formal offer for Isak if given encouragement from Newcastle.”

Newcastle, of course, are in a precarious financial position this summer and, crucially, Isak is said to be pushing to leave.

Liverpool are waiting for the Magpies to indicate whether they’d now be open to negotiating before tabling an official bid.

Liverpool will only bid for Isak if Newcastle are open to sell

Should that happen, the club are expected to act quickly and decisively – not speculatively.

Jacobs added that if we do go in, it “will be with confidence and not simply a speculative bid.”

Isak scored 27 goals and assisted six in 42 matches last season and has already proven a huge threat in the Premier League – something we’ve seen first-hand after he scored the winner in the League Cup final against us.

With Diaz departing, we have money and a space in our forward line to fill – all pointing towards a quick assault on Newcastle’s star striker.

It also highlights how high the bar now is for Liverpool attackers, an update on Isak’s intentions and Newcastle’s position may now determine how fast we act.

You can view the Isak update via @JacobsBen on X:

Liverpool remain intent to sign Alexsander Isak this summer even after Hugo Ekitike’s arrival. Luis Diaz’s exit, coupled with a likely Darwin Nunez departure, opens the door for another attacker despite confidence in the current options. However, there are no plans to bid… pic.twitter.com/8PCoDek5dd — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 27, 2025

