Liverpool’s bid accepted after Alexander Isak enquiry – report

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s latest transfer activity shows we’re leaving no stone unturned this summer – and that includes taking a serious look at one of League Two’s most exciting young forwards.

As reported by DaveOCKOP on X, we’ve had a bid accepted for 17-year-old Salford City striker Will Wright, a name that might be unfamiliar to many fans but is generating serious buzz behind the scenes.

“EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool have had a bid accepted from Salford City for Will Wright,” the journalist posted.

“The 17 year old striker is wanted by a host of clubs. Arsenal have also had a bid accepted but Liverpool are back in the race. Liverpool are confident of signing Wright.”

Despite only clocking 80 minutes of senior football last season, the teenager is attracting attention from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

It’s believed that any deal for Wright would initially see him join the U21s, but our history with players like Armin Pecsi, another development project from this summer, shows we’re investing long-term.

Liverpool targeting future talent alongside marquee names like Isak

While the likes of Florian Wirtz dominate headlines following his £116m switch to Merseyside, the club is clearly continuing its multi-level recruitment strategy.

We’ve seen that the Reds are ready to make a move for Alexander Isak, as long as we hear Newcastle are prepared to sell, with these enquiries coming before news that a bid has been accepted for Wright.

Arne Slot has already shown a willingness to look beyond the obvious names, and this deal could mirror the pathway taken by Pecsi – a low-risk, high-upside signing who strengthens our future foundations.

When we view how well Rio Ngumoha has performed in pre-season already, it’s clear there’s a plan for the future at Anfield.

Wright has been on the radar of several Premier League sides after bagging over 50 goals across youth competitions last season.

Bid accepted – but what happens next for Wright?

It’s a major compliment to the forward’s potential that we’ve pushed ahead with this move despite his limited senior exposure.

A six-figure sum, as reported by Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook, underlines how serious we are.

Whether Wright ever features in our first team is yet to be seen, but his pre-season form and profile make him one to watch.

And with our boss needing depth in the years to come, this kind of smart recruitment is how we stay ahead.

You can view the Wright update via @DaveOCKOP on X:

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool have had a bid accepted from Salford City for Will Wright. The 17 year old striker is wanted by a host of clubs. Arsenal have also had a bid accepted but Liverpool are back in the race. Liverpool are confident of signing Wright. A number of clubs,… pic.twitter.com/8WtgSbUGwH — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) July 27, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile