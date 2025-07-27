Ekitike opens up and Kerkez makes fans laugh as Liverpool land in Tokyo

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

Liverpool’s pre-season tour has entered a new chapter — but the stories coming out of Asia show it’s been anything but routine for Arne Slot and his evolving squad.

From elevator chats with legends to training ground banter, the Reds are making headlines both on and off the pitch and the LFC tour diary on liverpoolfc.com revealed more about what’s happening on tour.

New signing Hugo Ekitike is already winning admirers after taking part in his first session since joining up with the squad.

The 23-year-old, fresh from a strong season with Eintracht Frankfurt, was officially unveiled and gave his first club interview.

He modestly claimed, “my English is not great”, but those following liverpoolfc.com would disagree — describing the Frenchman as “interesting and engaging” as he spoke about the excitement of joining the club.

Also catching the eye in Hong Kong was Milos Kerkez, the Hungarian full-back signed from Bournemouth.

His comment on the stifling humidity earned a laugh: “I think it will help definitely, when we get back to England then the lungs will open.”

He also joked about his now-viral headed tackle against Preston, further endearing himself to fans who see him as a long-term solution at left back.

Kerkez shines, Ekitike settles and tributes move fans in Hong Kong

While the Reds lost 4-2 to AC Milan, there were high points — including stunning finishes from Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo, as well as an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota that included a fan mosaic and Rafael Leao’s touching celebration.

Slot offered his verdict post-match: “I think there have only been positives what we’ve experienced until now, apart maybe from the result today.”

The 46-year-old head coach, who guided us to the Premier League title last season, also praised the support and professionalism of the Hong Kong leg.

Behind the scenes, new assistant coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst was seen chatting with Virgil van Dijk and Sipke Hulshoff, while Lucas Leiva caught up with returning goalkeeper coach Xavi Valero.

These connections may go under the radar, but they offer real insight into the chemistry behind the scenes.

All eyes on Yokohama after emotional goodbye to Hong Kong

On Sunday, the squad boarded a Japan Airlines flight to Tokyo — and the reception was nothing short of warm.

Crew held Liverpool scarves aloft and fans gathered to wave the Reds off.

A special in-flight moment came as the captain welcomed Wataru Endo home: “Endo-san, welcome home!”

Fans on board were also treated to views of Mount Fuji, prompting a rush to the windows.

With training now resumed and focus turning to Wednesday’s clash with Yokohama F. Marinos, Slot and his team will be aiming to fine-tune ahead of the new campaign.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile