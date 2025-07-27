Liverpool to go for ‘dream’ striker once Diaz exit finalised – report

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s search for a new No.9 looks set to intensify once one long-expected departure is finalised — but a key obstacle has emerged from Saudi Arabia.

According to Pipe Sierra on X, “Once Lucho’s departure is confirmed, they will go for Isak, I’ve been told.”

With Paul Joyce confirming that a deal has been agreed for Luis Diaz to leave, it seems like step two of this plan can start to take place.

With Diaz leaving, Liverpool can now move for Isak

That lines up with The Telegraph’s claims that the Reds are preparing a British-record bid worth up to £120 million for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak — but with a surprising twist.

The report, via Luke Edwards, says that Newcastle boss Eddie Howe isn’t the one in control of the Swedish forward’s future.

Instead, the club’s Saudi ownership, including PIF and chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, are said to be handling the situation personally due to growing interest from Anfield.

That could complicate any potential pursuit, especially with the Magpies allegedly valuing their No.14 at over £150 million.

But there’s plenty to suggest this saga is only just heating up.

Newcastle chaos could open the door for Liverpool

Reports have described a bizarre situation in the Toon camp, with some players reportedly left “bemused” by Isak’s absence from their pre-season tour.

Team-mate Bruno Guimaraes even commented: “He’s been through some rough things. They told us he was in Newcastle because of his injury.”

The confusion at St. James’ Park — and the fact that their boardroom is now running the show — could offer an opening.

We know that Ekitike’s arrival hasn’t ruled out further signings in the forward line, Paul Joyce has made that much clear.

Slot is understood to want one more attacking addition, and Isak — who broke our hearts in the Carabao Cup final — has long been viewed as the dream option.

When Lucho’s move to Bayern Munich is completed soon, expect this one to escalate quickly.

You can view the Diaz and Isak update via @PSierraR on X:

Once Lucho's departure is confirmed, they will go for Isak, I've been told. — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) July 27, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile