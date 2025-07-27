Paul Joyce: Diaz given green light to quit tour as £65.5m deal nears

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s summer tour has taken a major twist with one of our senior players now heading for the exit door.

According to Paul Joyce on X, Luis Diaz has been granted permission to leave the club’s tour of Japan, with Bayern Munich now “closing in on a deal” worth €75m (£65.5m).

The Colombia international had travelled with the squad to Tokyo, but will now step away from the camp as the German side push to finalise the move.

Liverpool and Diaz failed to agree on a new contract

Diaz’s departure appears to have been accelerated after two failed attempts to extend his contract, with Joyce noting a significant “gap in demands and offers.”

Having played 50 games last season, scoring 17 goals and registering 8 assists, the 28-year-old was a key part of our title-winning side.

But with Cody Gakpo preferred at left-wing by Arne Slot, and growing noise around another new No.9 arriving, Diaz’s position looked increasingly uncertain.

There had been suggestions Barcelona and Saudi clubs were also monitoring the situation, but Bayern have now stolen a march after being long-linked with signing our man – with the winger on the verge of a new chapter in Germany.

What next for Liverpool in the transfer market?

We’ve already seen Trent Alexander-Arnold depart this summer, and the potential loss of another first-teamer will intensify questions about how Arne Slot plans to reshape his attack.

There will be a hope that the funds brought in for the services of the former Porto man, will be used to help bring Alexander Isak to Anfield – perhaps softening the blow of losing such a key player.

Liverpool’s squad remains in Tokyo for the time being, but the focus now shifts to whether we reinvest that £65.5m swiftly – or wait to see what other departures, such as Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott or Federico Chiesa, could still materialise.

