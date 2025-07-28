Ex-Premier League referee warns Liverpool player to ‘be careful’ after what he saw on Saturday

(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Liverpool chiefs could have a word of ‘advice’ for one Reds player after an incident in the defeat to AC Milan on Saturday.

Arne Slot’s side were beaten 4-2 by the Rossoneri in Hong Kong, with Andy Robertson having a penalty claim waved away during the first half.

The Scottish left-back was far from happy with the referee’s refusal to award a spot kick and was seen angrily remonstrating with him immediately afterwards, although the 31-year-old later apologised for his outburst.

Liverpool could have quiet word with Robertson after on-field outburst

Former Premier League ref Keith Hackett doesn’t think that any further sanction should be handed down over the incident, although he claimed that Liverpool could privately warn the defender about his conduct towards officials.

The ex-PGMOL chief told Football Insider: “In everyday life, foul language is used, not with any abusive approach, but out of frustration or banter. When games are covered by television, you need players to have a degree of self-control.

“The player may have, in his mind, that it’s a friendly game, possibly covered by television, and that it’s OK to do what he’s done. It’s about the players getting into the right habit.

“When decisions are made – with penalties, goal kicks, corners, whatever – there’s going to be an element of frustration. A good referee will not engage; no eye-to-eye contact.

“Does the referee want to get involved? That’s the decision. As a referee, I wouldn’t want to get involved, and I’d ignore it. It’s part of the game. I wouldn’t want to punish the player.

“He’ll probably be given some advice from the club. Perhaps, when the player calms down, the referee goes over and gives him a light warning. Just be careful. There’s no sanction here, for me.”

A fair assessment from Hackett

We’ve seen the ever-competitive Robertson having a few words with officials in the past, such as his frank exchange of views with David Coote after being denied a clear penalty against Burnley in 2020, and the discussion with Constantine Hatzidakis which saw the assistant referee elbow our left-back in the face at half-time against Arsenal two years ago.

Obviously we don’t want to see match officials being subjected to excessive personal abuse, and players have a responsibility to avoid such behaviour on the pitch, although the emotional nature of elite-level football means that losses of temper are inevitable from time to time.

Slot might have a quiet word with the Liverpool left-back about his tirade on Saturday, for fear that a repeat outburst in a competitive fixture could result in a suspension being handed down if the referee or the PGMOL were to take a dim view.

At the same time, we wouldn’t want Robertson to lose the competitiveness which fuels his extreme will to win, and his post-match contrition illustrates his maturity in being able to reflect honestly on what happens on the pitch.

Hackett is right not to throw the book at the Scot over his outburst in the Milan game, instead sensibly advising that a mild warning in private could have the desired effect.