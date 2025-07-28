Sky reporter shares how much Liverpool are set to bid for Isak with ‘written offer’ about to land

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be set to make their first big move for Alexander Isak in the next few days, according to reports.

Over the weekend, Fabrizio Romano outlined that the Reds are expected to ‘go strong’ in their efforts to sign the Newcastle striker, who’s understood to desire a switch to Anfield amid his absence from the Magpies’ pre-season tour to the Far East.

With the LFC coffers about to be topped up from the impending sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich (Paul Joyce has quoted a fee of £65.6m for the Colombian), that cash injection could tee up an opening offer for the Swedish marksman.

How much are Liverpool expected to bid for Isak?

According to Sacha Tavolieri for skysport.ch, Liverpool chiefs will ‘begin official talks’ with the St James’ Park outfit ‘in the coming days’ to notify them of their intentions to soon submit a ‘written offer’ for Isak, with a meeting scheduled to take place in the next 48 hours.

The Reds are expected to make an opening bid of £100m for the 25-year-old despite being aware that the Magpies’ asking price is 50% higher, with a belief at Anfield that they can secure a deal for £120m plus performance-related add-ons.

It’s understood that the Sweden international has already agreed personal terms on a five-year contract offer which ‘perfectly matches’ his wage expectations.

Will Liverpool eventually break Newcastle’s resolve over Isak?

Liverpool’s apparent strategy with their pursuit of Isak would appear to have echoes of how they ultimately signed Florian Wirtz – go in with a lowball offer and gradually work upwards before reaching a figure which’ll satisfy the selling club despite it being less than their initial asking price.

While the Reds ultimately negotiated Bayer Leverkusen down to a deal of £100m plus add-ons for the Germany playmaker, it seems inevitable that they’ll pay considerably more for the Newcastle striker – if they can convince the Magpies to deviate from their firm not-for-sale stance.

With the 25-year-old seemingly making it clear that he wants to join LFC, that might nudge the Tyneside club towards reluctantly agreeing a deal, provided that it’s for an amount they believe would be worth accepting.

It’d represent an enormous state of intent from Liverpool if they’re to sign Isak and break their record transfer fee for a second time this summer, although Richard Hughes can’t let the deadline pass without bringing in a centre-back, where our options are worryingly threadbare after Joe Gomez’s injury.

It looks as though the Reds will make their first move for the Newcastle marksman this week, and there could be plenty of back-and-forth between the two clubs before a deal is struck (if indeed it is). We suspect that the saga could run well into August, whilst remaining confident that the Merseysiders will eventually get their man.