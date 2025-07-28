One sight from Liverpool training today will have been especially welcome for Arne Slot

Image via @LFC on X

One Liverpool player could be in line to make his first appearance of pre-season against Yokohama F. Marinos in midweek, judging by images shared by the Merseyside club today.

The Reds were put through their paces in Tokyo ahead of their next fixture on Wednesday, with the squad shorn of two players who had flown out to Hong Kong a few days ago.

Joe Gomez has returned to Kirkby for assessment on a minor Achilles injury, while Luis Diaz is on his way to Germany to complete his £65.5m transfer to Bayern Munich.

In that context, the sight of Alexis Mac Allister resuming full training today will have been especially welcome for Arne Slot and Liverpool.

Mac Allister resumes full training for Liverpool

Photos from the session were shared on the club’s official website and social media channels, including some which showed the Argentine partaking in exercises along with his teammates, having trained separately from the main group in recent days.

The midfielder is gradually working his way back to full fitness since incurring a knock which ruled him out of the tail end of last season and his country’s World Cup qualifiers in June.

Mac Allister’s return would be timely for Liverpool

It remains to be seen whether or not the 26-year-old will feature against Yokohama on Wednesday, with Slot non-committal on that topic when speaking after the defeat to AC Milan at the weekend (The Athletic).

The head coach gave a 45-minute runout to the majority of players in the squad on Saturday, and he’ll likely do the same with Mac Allister in midweek if the former Brighton man is passed fit enough to play.

Even if that game comes too soon for him, he’ll almost certainly play in one of the games against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield next Monday, and there’s also the Community Shield the following weekend to get him back up to speed in time for the Premier League opener against Bournemouth on 15 August.

Slot will be doubly delighted to have the 26-year-old back after the injury blow to Gomez, with the dearth of centre-back options forcing the Dutchman to take from the midfield by deploying Ryan Gravenberch in defence against Milan.

Fingers crossed that Mac Allister will be able to play on Wednesday. If not, it shouldn’t be too much longer before he’s back in action!