Andy Robertson says Liverpool have two ‘fantastic’ teenagers with ‘a hell of a future’ ahead

Image via The Anfield Wrap

Andy Robertson has heaped praise on two young Liverpool prospects who he believes have ‘a hell of a future’ ahead of them.

Arne Slot is using pre-season to hand opportunities to a few of the Reds’ up-and-coming talents, some of whom have bolstered their reputations in their recent appearances.

Rio Ngumoha in particular has caught the eye, bamboozling AC Milan at times in the 4-2 defeat to the Serie A side on Saturday, and Trey Nyoni has also impressed whenever he’s featured this month.

Robertson wowed by teenage Liverpool duo

The former Chelsea wonderkid was playing directly in front of Robertson on the left flank in Hong Kong, and the experienced Scot was raving about the 16-year-old’s potential after the match.

He told The Anfield Wrap: “He’s a good kid and he’s got a fantastic head on his shoulders, especially when he’s got people like Mo [Salah] who can help him so much as well.

“We always try to help him and Trey. They’re so young but they’re such good kids and they’ve got a hell of a future ahead of themselves. You can just see them coming on every time and the more they train and play with us, the more they just get better and better.

“Obviously that’s the last two games I’ve played now with Rio in front of me and he just keeps on coming on. He’s got a hell of a future ahead of him but the here-and-now looks pretty good as well.”

Ngumoha and Nyoni both seem to have a vast ceiling

Although Liverpool lost to Milan on Saturday, there were a few positives for Slot to take from the match, not least another standout performance from Ngumoha.

His fancy footwork in the lead-up to Dominik Szoboszlai’s first-half goal was exhilarating to watch, and he also won four duels, completed three of his four dribbles and recorded two key passes against the Serie A outfit (Sofascore).

Nyoni’s contribution in Hong Kong mightn’t have been as noticeable as the 16-year-old’s, but he still more than held his own against the Rossoneri as he won three duels and three tackles, completed 92% of his passes and made one interception (Sofascore).

Given the duo’s inexperience at senior level, their development is set to be managed gradually, with the pair likely to feature mostly for the under-21s over the next few months while potentially picking up occasional first-team minutes in domestic cup competitions.

As Robertson says, though, they both appear to have an incredibly bright future ahead of them, so long as they can avoid any major injury setbacks and take on board the advice from experienced figures such as him and Salah.