‘Plan remains to leave’ – Romano names Liverpool player who could be next to depart after Diaz

Image via Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Luis Diaz appears to be on his way out of Liverpool, and Fabrizio Romano has named one player who could soon follow him out the door.

As reported by the Italian this morning, the Colombia international is due to arrive in Germany today and undergo his medical tomorrow ahead of his impending transfer to Bayern Munich, having been given permission to leave the Reds’ pre-season tour of Asia.

He’s not the only forward in Arne Slot’s squad who could be leaving the club soon – as per Calciomercato, four Serie A clubs are lining up a potential move for Federico Chiesa, who didn’t travel with the LFC squad to the Far East.

Romano: Chiesa still planning to leave Liverpool

On Monday morning, Romano shared an update on the Italian forward, who’s understood to be eyeing an exit from Liverpool due to a lack of game-time on Merseyside last season – he played just 466 minutes in his first year at Anfield.

The transfer reporter posted on X: ‘Even after Luis Diaz’s sale, Federico Chiesa’s plan remains to leave Liverpool as he wants to play more. Serie A, still his favourite destination.’

Chiesa’s time at Liverpool could be all too brief

The Reds appeared to have struck gold last August when spending just over £10m on a player who starred for Italy when they won the European Championship four years ago, but unfortunately his fortunes have declined since then.

The lack of a proper pre-season with Juventus last summer contributed towards a false start to his Liverpool career, and a plethora of fitness issues then prevented him from getting the consistent game-time that he needed at Anfield, with the 27-year-old accuring a mere 14 appearances and a solitary Premier League start.

While Diaz leaving out to theoretically open a window of opportunity to Chiesa on Merseyside, the arrival of Hugo Ekitike and ongoing pursuit of Alexander Isak adds further competition for places in Slot’s attack, where Mo Salah is the only man who currently seems guaranteed of a starting berth.

Unfortunately for the Italian, our legendary number 11 has the right flank locked down, and his absence from the pre-season tour to Asia has deprived him of what would’ve been an ideal opportunity to stake his claim for more regular action for the Reds.

The 27-year-old is a hugely popular figure among the fan base, as evidenced by the gusto and regularity with which his chant is belted out, but it looks increasingly likely that his Liverpool career could amount to just one season – albeit one in which he became a Premier League winner.