‘In next 24 hours…’ – Romano shares details of impending Liverpool transfer as ‘plan confirmed’

Fabrizio Romano has shared details of Luis Diaz’s impending transfer from Liverpool to Bayern Munich, which could be completed in the next couple of days.

On Sunday, Paul Joyce reported that the Bundesliga champions are ‘closing in on’ a £65.5m swoop for the Colombia international, who’s been given permission to leave the Reds’ pre-season tour of the Far East in order to finalise the deal.

Arne Slot openly admitted after Saturday’s defeat to AC Milan in Hong Kong that the 28-year-old was left out of the matchday squad due to the ongoing speculation over his future, which seemed to effectively confirm that the winger would be on his way out of the Merseyside club.

Romano shares details of Diaz transfer

On Monday morning, Romano took to X with an update on Diaz’s impending transfer, with Liverpool’s number 7 due to touch down in Germany today ahead of his medical tomorrow.

The Italian transfer reporter posted: ‘Plan confirmed for Luis Diaz: new Bayern winger will arrive today in Munich and he’s set to complete medical on Tuesday. Four-year deal to be signed in next 24 hours.’

Diaz will be missed at Liverpool but at least Reds will turn a profit

With Joyce reporting (via X) that two attempts by Liverpool to agree a new contract with the Colombian failed due to a ‘gap in demands and offers’, it seemed inevitable that they’d reluctantly accept the Bavarian club’s latest bid for him.

Our attack will undoubtedly be weakened by the exit of our third-highest scorer from last season (17 goals), but hopefully the newly-signed Hugo Ekitike can rack up similar or superior numbers and duly compensate for the 28-year-old’s departure.

As disapponting as it is to lose such a potent and exhilarating attacker, the Reds can at least feel some satisfaction at turning a profit on Diaz, who was signed from FC Porto in a £50m deal three-and-a-half years ago and will turn 29 next January.

His Liverpool career ended on a major high by winning the Premier League, with his 13-goal contribution in the top flight last term pivotal to Slot’s side romping to the title with four matches to spare, and he’ll be recalled with the utmost fondness for everything he’s given to the famous red shirt since the start of 2022.