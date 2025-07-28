‘I expect…’ – Fabrizio Romano shares ‘very big’ claim regarding Alexander Isak and Liverpool

Image via George Wood/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

It’s become increasingly apparent over the past 24 hours that Liverpool are quite serious about trying to sign Alexander Isak this summer.

The Reds are set to bank just over £65m from the impending sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich (Paul Joyce) after giving the Colombian permission to leave the pre-season tour to Asia, which’d give them a healthy cash injection ahead of a potential swoop for the Newcastle striker.

Ben Jacobs reiterated on Sunday that the Premier League champions ‘remain intent’ on landing the 25-year-old, albeit with the caveat that they’re awaiting ‘encouragement’ from the Tyneside club first.

Romano expecting Liverpool to ‘go very big’ for Isak

In an update on his eponymous YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano also talked up the probability of Liverpool submitting an offer for Isak, who – like Hugo Ekitike – very much wants a move to Anfield.

The Italian transfer guru outlined: “I expect Liverpool to go very big, very strong for Alexander Isak. The official bid is considered a matter of time, so I expect Liverpool to go very big for this one.

“Then, it’s going to be on Newcastle to decide whether they want to give the green light, sell the player, accept the situation. Eddie Howe today said, ‘No chance for the player to be with us next week, here on tour’.

“No chance, because Alexander Isak has been clear – he wants to go. He is very convinced about that. He wants to explore this move away, and the move is to Liverpool. No Chelsea, no Man United, no Arsenal, no Al-Hilal, no Saudi, they are telling you many clubs in Saudi – forget it. Alexander Isak wants to go to Liverpool.

“Now it depends on the clubs. Newcastle decide to accept the situation or they keep the player, who is currently unhappy, and they try to sort the situation.

“After selling Luis Diaz and with the plan to sell also Federico Chiesa and Darwin Nunez, I expect Liverpool to go very big for Alexander Isak. Their bid is ready, waiting for Newcastle to make a decision on the player.”

Liverpool will never get a better chance to sign Isak

It’s already been a hugely eventful summer transfer window at Liverpool, and it appears as though there’ll be a few more plot twists yet.

With Diaz leaving and a couple of other forwards potentially following him out the door, the need for another attacking acquisition could soon heighten, and FSG have clearly spotted a golden opportunity with Isak seemingly wanting out of Newcastle.

The Reds will probably never get a better chance to sign the Sweden international and won’t want to be left wondering what might’ve been if they fail to seize their moment, but any deal for the 25-year-old mustn’t be to the detriment of pursuing another central defensive option.

Liverpool currently have just two fit senior centre-backs after Joe Gomez flew home from the Asian tour with a minor injury, and failing to address that part of the squad before the transfer deadline would leave Arne Slot playing with fire in the upcoming season.

Fingers crossed that issue is resolved by the end of August. If it is and it’s in addition to Isak joining, that’d be the coup de grâce on what has so far been a massive statement of intent by FSG over the summer.