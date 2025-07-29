After Diaz: Another Liverpool player leaves Reds’ pre-season tour ahead of Yokohama clash

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

A third Liverpool player has left the club’s pre-season tour to the Far East over the past few hours.

Joe Gomez was sent home on Saturday for treatment on a minor Achilles injury, with Luis Diaz departing yesterday in order to complete his £65.5m transfer to Bayern Munich.

Hugo Ekitike did join up with the squad in Hong Kong last week after his move from Eintracht Frankfurt became official, but the squad size has now been reduced to 27 after the latest withdrawal.

Alisson has left Liverpool squad

Many Liverpool supporters will have waken up to the news from The Athletic that Alisson Becker has left the Asian tour for a personal matter, and is expected to link up with the group once more when they return to the UK in the coming days.

The goalkeeper didn’t partake in the open training session in Tokyo on Tuesday, having been given permission by the club to leave Japan.

Hopefully everything is OK with Alisson

First and foremost, whatever the nature of the personal matter might be, we all hope that everything is OK with the 32-year-old and that we’ll see him back with the Reds when the time is appropriate.

In the meantime, Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to come into the starting line-up for the friendly against Yokohama F. Marinos on Wednesday. Luckily, in contrast to the alarming lack of centre-back depth, the goalkeeping position is one where Liverpool are very well covered.

If Slot continues the pre-season trend of changing almost his entire team at half-time, it means that at least one of Freddie Woodman, Armin Pecsi or Kornel Misciur will feature after the interval.

Based on the initial projections, the only game Alisson will miss is the one tomorrow. If he is to return to the squad once they’re back in the UK, he could then be back in the hold for the double header against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield next Monday.

Let’s hope everything is fine with the personal matter to which he had to attend, and we look forward to (most likely) seeing Mamardashvili start on Wednesday as he continues his integration into the LFC setup following his summer arrival from Valencia.