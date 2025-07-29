Report: Liverpool could seek to replace Luis Diaz with 20y/o who Haaland dubbed ‘exceptional’

(Photos by Gabriel Aponte and Francois Nel/Getty Images)

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool could explore a familiar transfer path as they contemplate prospective replacements for Luis Diaz.

The 28-year-old is on the verge of completing a £65.5m move to Bayern Munich, having arrived in Germany ahead of his proposed medical later today, leaving Cody Gakpo as the only natural left winger in Arne Slot’s squad.

The Reds have reinforced their centre-forward options this summer by bringing in Hugo Ekitike, and they’re also pursuing another striker in Alexander Isak, but they might be in the market for a new winger too once the Colombian’s exit is officially confirmed.

Liverpool line up three potential replacements for Diaz

On Monday, Spanish outlet Fichajes reported that Liverpool have shortlisted three candidates to potentially replace Diaz.

Rodrygo (Real Madrid) and Malick Fofana (Lyon) have frequently been mentioned on the Anfield rumour mill throughout the summer, but the other name on the list is perhaps the most intriguing – RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa.

The former of those three names is considered the ‘big favourite’ on Merseyside, but the other two are deemed to be ‘more affordable’.

Are Liverpool likely to push for Nusa in August?

Whilst another left winger would be desirable, Liverpool have a few options who can deputise for Gakpo in that role; and it’s not as urgent a transfer priority as bringing in another centre-back, where our current squad depth is negligible.

In terms of the Reds’ attack, a bid for Isak seems more likely than a serious pursuit of a wide forward, so it remains to be seen just how heavily FSG will push for a player like Nusa.

The 20-year-old does play for a club with whom we’ve done plenty of business in recent years, and he’d arrive with a ringing endorsement from Norway teammate Erling Haaland, who’s dubbed him ‘exceptional’ and ‘incredibly talented’ (Nogo Mania).

Although the youngster is hugely experienced for a player of his age (more than 150 senior games for club and country combined), his goal return hasn’t been mindblowing. In 122 appearances for Club Brugge and RB Leipzig, he’s found the net only 12 times (Transfermarkt).

Also, as per FBref, many of Nusa’s underlying performance figures from last season in comparison to other wingers in Europe’s five main leagues were below average – for example, he ranked in the bottom 17% with his 90-minute averages for shots taken, non-penalty goals and non-penalty xG.

As of now, we’d be quite surprised if Liverpool were to heavily pursue the Norwegian forward in the final month of the transfer window. Given how the summer has gone so far, though, there might yet be a drastic plot twist to come.