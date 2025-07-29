New Liverpool training kit accidentally leaked by John Henry’s wife on Instagram

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool’s new era under Adidas may officially begin on 1 August, but fans have already been given an early look at what’s to come – just not in the way anyone expected.

An image posted to Instagram by Linda Pizzuti Henry, the wife of our club’s owner John Henry, has quietly leaked elements of our upcoming training gear.

The image shows Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk seated in what appears to be a behind-the-scenes shoot for LFCTV, with the caption: “BTS – Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk sharing stories and perspective for LFCTV.”

While the players’ involved are normally exciting enough, what fans will be quick to notice is what they were wearing.

The new Adidas era is days away from starting for Liverpool

Both are in white t-shirts featuring three red Adidas stripes running from the collar to mid-sleeve, an Adidas logo on the right chest, our Liverbird on the left, and AXA sponsorship underneath.

The black trousers also feature three red stripes from mid-shin to the ankle, a Liverbird on the right thigh, and a presumed Adidas logo on the left – partially obscured in the photo.

This accidental reveal comes during an unusual transition phase, with the Reds still wearing last season’s Nike kits for pre-season – a result of the Adidas partnership not starting until 1 August.

Transition from Nike to Adidas has made for a strange pre-season

Our new signings have been pictured in temporary squad numbers and older kits, with the club waiting to reshoot official images in the Adidas range once it becomes available.

While there have already been several leaks regarding the new home and training kits, this Instagram moment is perhaps the clearest sign yet of what the Reds will be wearing in training under Arne Slot this season.

This crossover period between Nike and Adidas has certainly made for a strange pre-season – but if early glimpses are anything to go by, it’s shaping up to be a strong look for the champions.

You can view the image of the Adidas gear via @linda_pizzuti on Instagram:

