Deal agreed: Liverpool beat Arsenal to striker signing, medical taking place today

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool saw off Arsenal in the Premier League title race last season, and they’ve also beaten the Gunners to the punch for a highly-rated teenage striker in whom both clubs have shown a strong interest.

Both clubs have made marquee centre-forward additions during this transfer window, with the Reds signing Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt shortly before Mikel Arteta’s side acquired Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon.

The Swedish marksman had been sporadically linked with the Merseysiders in recent months (CaughtOffside) before ultimately opting for a move to the Emirates Stadium, but the Anfield giants have won the race for another potent attacker.

Liverpool agree deal to sign Will Wright

As reported by Luca Bendoni of Sky Sport (via X) – and subsequently corroborated by The Athletic‘s David Ornstein – Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Salford City striker Will Wright.

Arsenal had previously agreed a deal for the 17-year-old but couldn’t secure personal terms with him, something that the Reds have now accomplished. It’s added that the teenager’s preference was to remain in the northwest of England rather than relocating to London.

The starlet is undergoing his medical with the Merseyside club today, with a transfer to an elite environment viewed as the ideal next step in his development, having not progressed through an academy system.

Liverpool snap up yet another exciting British teenage talent

As if Liverpool wouldn’t already be delighted to have secured the signature of such a coveted young talent, extra satisfaction will be derived from effectively snatching him from Arsenal’s clutches.

Wright becomes the latest example of the Reds snapping up highly-rated teenage British prodigies, having also done so with the likes of Harvey Elliott, Ben Doak, Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha in recent years.

The 17-year-old scored more than 50 times across various levels for Salford last season and made his first-team debut when they faced Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in an FA Cup tie in January, with three more senior appearances since coming his way.

Given his age and his scant experience of elite-level football, the striker will surely be playing with Liverpool’s under-21s for the most part in the upcoming campaign, possibly being included by Arne Slot in sporadic first-team matchday squads for domestic cup fixtures.

However, the aforementioned names offer proof positive that, if Wright impresses to a sufficient degree in the underage ranks, it mightn’t be all that long before he gets his senior bow for the Reds.

For now, the Anfield hierarchy can feel immensely satisfied at beating Arsenal to the punch for the precocious forward.