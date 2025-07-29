Liverpool risk repeat of 2021 collapse after Slot’s centre-back claim – Athletic journalist updates

(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s centre-back situation has once again come under the microscope – and this time, it’s not just fans raising concerns.

After our pre-season defeat to AC Milan, Arne Slot insisted he was happy with his options at the back.

But with just two senior natural centre-halves available, that’s a stance some may question.

Speaking via The Athletic, Gregg Evans reported: “There’s still a shortage at centre-back following Jarell Quansah’s move to Bayer Leverkusen and an injury to Joe Gomez.

“It means Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are the only available centre-backs, with midfielders Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo providing cover.”

Liverpool and centre-back misfortune has happened before

It’s a worrying position to be in, especially when we’ve seen this movie before.

The 2020/21 campaign unravelled when injuries forced Jurgen Klopp to use makeshift defenders for months and while we eventually scraped a Champions League spot, the title damage was done early.

This summer, we’ve already seen Nat Phillips sold, and Gomez sidelined again.

Van Dijk is entering the final phase of his career, and Konate – despite an impressive run last term – has struggled for consistency in availability.

Our head coach may be open to using Gravenberch or Endo at centre-back, even Andy Robertson has featured there in pre-season, but for a side entering a title defence and fighting on multiple fronts – relying on emergency options would be a gamble.

Who could Liverpool sign at centre back?

Evans adds that Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is admired and is entering the final year of his contract.

The 24-year-old would offer Premier League experience and durability, though his fee could be significant.

We’ve already seen Liverpool sell Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen this summer, and that gap hasn’t been filled.

The need for a centre-back remains – and if we don’t act, we risk falling into an old and painful trap.

