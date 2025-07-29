‘If the price drops’ – Journo reveals how much Liverpool are willing to pay for PL defender

Image via GIVEMESPORT

Liverpool have been extremely busy in the transfer window so far this summer with as many as six new players joining the club.

Over £200m has already been spent on those players and journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed how much the Premier League champions would be willing to spend on luring Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi to Anfield in the near future.

The England international has just one year remaining on his current deal in South London and has been strongly linked with a move to Arne Slot’s side recently.

FA Cup winners Palace would consider doing business if an offer in the region of £40-45m was tabled (BBC Sport) and that is exactly what the Reds would be willing to spend on the former Chelsea man according to Jacobs (via @AnythingLFC_ on X).

🚨🗣 On Marc Guehi: "Marc Guehi is not behind the realm of possibility… it depends on price. It may be a late window move. If the price drops to close to £40m valuation Liverpool may move" (@JacobsBen via AnythingLiverpool YT) — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) July 29, 2025

The 25-year-old made 44 appearances for the Selhurst Park-based outfit last term (across all competitions) and scored four goals and registered two assists in the process.

Do the Premier League champions need to sign a central defender?

With Ibou Konate’s future on Merseyside looking far from certain, Jarrell Quansah recently completing a move to Bayer Leverkusen and Joe Gomez returning back home early after sustaining an injury during pre-season training in Asia, Arne Slot and Co. are in need of reinforcements in that area.

The Dutch head coach is confident that the likes of Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch can slot in at the heart of our defence – despite admitting that Quansah is yet to be replaced.

The concern amongst Kopites however, is that the Reds have just two fit senior central defenders are expected to compete on all four fronts next term.

Guehi is joined by Toulouse and former Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell in being linked with Liverpool and the England youth international would be a much cheaper option than the Palace star.

It remains to be seen what further business we complete during the current window – but most supporters will be in agreement that a central defender should be high up on the list.