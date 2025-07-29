(Video) Virgil van Dijk may be Liverpool’s new free-kick taker after what he produced in training

Liverpool lost a talented free-kick taker in the form of Trent Alexander-Arnold this season but the Reds may already have somewhat of a surprise replacement in the set piece department.

Virgil van Dijk was spotted completing some free-kick practice following a recent training session in Japan and it’s quite remarkable what the Netherlands international produced.

The former Southampton defender is renowned for his world-class talents in preventing goals but it also appears he’s got a real weapon in the form of his free-kicks.

Our No.4 scored a couple of brilliant ones during his time in Scotland with Celtic and he’s also stepped up to the plate a few times in Red but never had success.

But with the Premier League champions set to take on Japanese outfit Yokohama FM in a friendly tomorrow, the skipper may be interested in trying his luck from anywhere near the edge of the box.

A clip uploaded to X by Liverpool’s official account showed the Dutchman scoring three out of four attempts – with the other hitting the woodwork.

The likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz will also remarkable dead-ball specialists but after seeing the video below we reckon Big Virg deserves a go!