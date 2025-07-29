Evans: Liverpool’s front line is changing fast – and Isak could be part of Slot’s masterplan

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s attack is being rebuilt quicker than many expected – and the clues are starting to show why.

While our forward line still contains quality, the reality is that our numbers are rapidly dwindling.

Luis Diaz is set for Bayern Munich, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa are both likely to move on, and the tragic loss of Diogo Jota earlier this month still casts a shadow over the squad.

Arne Slot’s response has been both pragmatic and proactive.

Hugo Ekitike has joined as our only out-and-out striker, while Florian Wirtz – although more natural in the No.10 role – has featured across the front line.

Jeremie Frimpong can play right wing but will primarily serve as a right-back.

That leaves just Ekitike, Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah as senior attacking options.

Liverpool are short on attackers at the moment

So it’s no surprise that links to Alexander Isak have surfaced – and as reported by Gregg Evans for The Athletic, there’s clear reasoning behind it.

“Not necessarily, but he wants plenty of options to call on as Liverpool defend their Premier League title and look to progress further in the Champions League,” Evans explained when asked if Slot was planning to use two strikers.

The Athletic’s reporter added that while both Ekitike and Isak favour a central role, their flexibility will be crucial.

“Liverpool know that Isak is tried and tested in the Premier League, but they believe Ekitike has the potential to progress in the years ahead.”

Arne Slot will have to tinker with his new-look forward line

Last season saw Slot turn to a second striker in key moments, especially when chasing games late on.

Even if the new duo don’t start together, we can expect to see both on the pitch at the same time when matches demand it.

Younger names like Rio Ngumoha – who could step up in Diaz’s absence – Jayden Danns and Ben Doak could also get minutes, depending on the final makeup of the squad.

It’s clear our new head coach is assembling a dynamic, multi-functional forward line designed to give us options across four competitions.

And if Isak arrives, we might just have one of the most versatile attacking units in Europe.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile