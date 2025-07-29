The Athletic hints at surprise name set for key role after Diaz exit

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s latest outgoing transfer has raised eyebrows — but it’s the response that might leave supporters with even more questions.

As reported by Gregg Evans for The Athletic, although Colombia international Luis Diaz has agreed a move to Bayern Munich, no direct replacement is expected.

“Sourcing a direct replacement for Diaz is not expected,” Evans wrote, “as Cody Gakpo will play more often, with Rio Ngumoha, who turns 17 in August, providing added competition.”

The decision reflects the growing trust our head coach has in the versatility of his front line — and perhaps his confidence in youth.

Rio Ngumoha is expected to step up next season

With Florian Wirtz already signed for a British record fee and Hugo Ekitike adding further depth, there’s no shortage of attacking talent.

But none of those players are natural left-wingers and Slot has leaned heavily on Cody Gakpo when it comes to left-sided output.

The ex-PSV man’s ability to cut in and link up has made him the preferred option, even when Diaz was available.

The presence of Rio Ngumoha — the exciting 16-year-old who joined us from Chelsea — offers an in-house solution, albeit one that could raise eyebrows for big fixtures.

Ngumoha isn’t the only left wing option though

When Gakpo isn’t available, we’re likely to see a rotation involving Mo Salah, Jeremie Frimpong, Wirtz, Ekitike or even Alexander Isak — should we sign the Swedish forward this summer.

Darwin Nunez, who has featured off the left before, remains an option, though he’s widely expected to leave Anfield.

Ngumoha’s path to minutes could also be influenced by another winger’s future, as Federico Chiesa has also been linked with a move away this summer – though he and Nunez are currently options off the left.

If Ngumoha is given the minutes, he could become one of the stories of the season. And if not, Slot’s vision for our attacking shape will face its biggest test yet.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile